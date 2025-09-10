Canada’s Northern Super League Launches Expansion Process for Seventh Team in 2027

The Northern Super League (NSL), Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league, has begun the process of adding a seventh club for the 2027 season, according to league president Christina Litz. The move follows the success of the league’s inaugural campaign and its long-term growth strategy.

The NSL currently features six founding clubs in major markets: Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto and Vancouver Rise. Expansion is targeted at Central and Western Canadian markets, with Whitecap Sports Group (WSG) appointed to lead investor identification and evaluation.

“Our mission is to become a top-five league in the world – rooted in community and inspiring greatness on and off the pitch,” said Diana Matheson, NSL founder, chief growth officer and former Canadian international.

The announcement builds on momentum in Canadian women’s sports. The national team earned Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016 before winning gold in 2020, while Canada also hosted the landmark 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Women’s sports are experiencing unprecedented growth – in fan engagement and investment – and we are excited to contribute to the NSL’s future,” said Bob Malandro, managing partner at WSG. The league’s expansion is the first project for WSG’s newly launched Women’s Sports Division, led by Chelsee Washington.