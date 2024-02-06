Biathlon World Championships 2024 schedule

In the Czech town of Nove Mesto, the Biathlon World Championships for the 2023-24 season will take place from February 7 to February 18.

On the first day of the competition, the only race will be the mixed relay. In the following two days, fans can look forward to the women's and men's relays. Overall, this marks the 57th Biathlon World Championships. The competition will feature 12 disciplines, including the individual race, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay, single mixed relay, and mixed relay. The biathlon stadium "Vysočina Arena" is located about a half-hour walk from the city center at an altitude of 625 meters above sea level.

Biathlon World Championships Schedule:

February 7

Mixed Relay - 18:20

February 9

Sprint, Women - 18:20

February 10

Sprint, Men - 18:05

February 11

Pursuit, Women - 15:30

Pursuit, Men - 18:05

February 13

Individual Race, Women - 18:10

February 14

Individual Race, Men - 18:20

February 15

Single Mixed Relay - 19:00

February 17

Relay, Women - 14:45

Relay, Men - 17:30

February 18

Mass Start, Women - 15:15

Mass Start, Men - 17:30

We also provide you with the temporary standings of the Biathlon World Cup 2023-24. Additionally, you may acquaint yourself with the full schedule and race results.