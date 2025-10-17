CAF Women Football Awards 2025 : Adji Ndiaye among the nominees

Adji Ndiaye has been nominated.

Among the contenders for the title of Best Goalkeeper of the Year is Senegalese Adji Ndiaye. This news follows the Confederation of African Football (CAF)'s announcement of the nominations for the 2025 CAF Women Football Awards.

As Bambey goalkeeper and Senegalese international, she joins a prestigious list of goalkeepers such as Chloé N'Gazi, Sedilame Boseia, Fideline Ngoy, Habiba Emad, Cynthia Konlan, Fatoumata Karentao, Khadua Er-Rmichi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Andile Dlamini.

Adji Ndiaye is also nominated for the African Youth Goalkeeper of the Year award, a testament to her progress and recognized talent on the continent. This nomination recognizes his remarkable performances in his previous competitions.