CAF Champions League First Leg : JS Kabylie 3-0 US Monastir

JS Kabylie defeated US Monastir.

It was a thrilling victory for JS Kabylie over their opponents, US Monastir. JS Kabylie defeated US Monastir 3-0 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League this Friday afternoon in Tunis.

The match between the Tunisian club and the Algerian club is part of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. While US Monastir was at home, the team was unable to capitalize on its advantage.

The return leg is scheduled for October 25th in Algeria against JS Kabylie. US Monastir is therefore doomed to a victory.