ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news CAF Appoints Ivorian Referee for Rivers United vs Black Bulls Second Leg Clash

CAF Appoints Ivorian Referee for Rivers United vs Black Bulls Second Leg Clash

Football news Today, 09:04
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
CAF Appoints Ivorian Referee for Rivers United vs Black Bulls Second Leg Clash CAF Appoints Ivorian Referee for Rivers United vs Black Bulls Second Leg Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Mr. Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro from Côte d’Ivoire as the referee for the all-important second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round between Rivers United FC (Nigeria) and Black Bulls (Mozambique).

The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. local time.

Joining Biro as assistant referees are his fellow Ivorians, Prosper Adiouman and Eba Médard Wenceslas Ettien. Patrick Tanguy Jean Philippe Vlei will serve as the fourth official, while Ghana’s Munkaila Nassam Adam has been appointed as the match commissioner.

Rivers United will be looking to overturn a narrow 1-0 defeat from the first leg in Maputo as they chase qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Rivers United FC Rivers United FC Schedule Rivers United FC News Rivers United FC Transfers
Black Bulls Maputo Black Bulls Maputo Schedule Black Bulls Maputo News
Related Team News
CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Black Bulls Football news 18 oct 2025, 15:55 CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Black Bulls
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores