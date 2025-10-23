CAF Appoints Ivorian Referee for Rivers United vs Black Bulls Second Leg Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Mr. Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro from Côte d’Ivoire as the referee for the all-important second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round between Rivers United FC (Nigeria) and Black Bulls (Mozambique).

The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. local time.

Joining Biro as assistant referees are his fellow Ivorians, Prosper Adiouman and Eba Médard Wenceslas Ettien. Patrick Tanguy Jean Philippe Vlei will serve as the fourth official, while Ghana’s Munkaila Nassam Adam has been appointed as the match commissioner.

Rivers United will be looking to overturn a narrow 1-0 defeat from the first leg in Maputo as they chase qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.