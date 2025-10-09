Burnley owners acquire controlling stake in Spain's Espanyol

The Spanish club has new owners.

The deal is done!

Details: According to The Athletic, Burnley's owners have today finalized the purchase of a controlling stake in Spanish club Espanyol for a sum of €130 million.

Previously, Espanyol was owned by the Chinese company Rastar Group, which agreed to sell 99.96% of its shares to Velocity Sports Partners (VSP) – the investment arm of ALK.

Rastar Group reported that the deal included €65 million in cash and €65 million in ALK shares.

Espanyol becomes the second club linked to ALK, which also has a "strategic partnership" with Scottish side Dundee, focusing on youth development.

ALK acquired Burnley shares in 2020 for £170 million, and among the club’s investors is former NFL star J.J. Watt, who joined the club's investment group in 2023.

