Burkina Faso vs Egypt: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025

Burkina Faso will face Egypt in a World Cup qualifying match. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this clash.

Burkina Faso vs Egypt: What you need to know about the match

For both Burkina Faso and Egypt, this match carries immense significance and could prove decisive. Burkina Faso currently sit second in the standings with 14 points after seven rounds, trailing the top spot by five. Leading Group A is none other than Egypt, who have collected 19 points from the same number of matches. Egypt are now on the verge of securing a place at the World Cup.

Should Egypt claim victory, they will mathematically guarantee themselves a ticket to the next World Cup, as the gap would widen to eight points with just two matches left in the qualifiers. However, if Burkina Faso win, they will close the gap to only two points, intensifying the intrigue even further.

Burkina Faso vs Egypt: When and where will the match take place?

The World Cup qualifier between Burkina Faso and Egypt will take place on Wednesday, September 9, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Burkina Faso vs Egypt: where to watch the match online

In Burkina Faso, the match will be broadcast on RTB, while in Egypt it will air on Shahid, ON Time Sports, and MBC. Fans worldwide will be able to follow the action on FIFA+.

In the United States, the game will be shown live on ESPN+.