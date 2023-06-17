Bulgaria failed to win the majority match in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the UEFA European Championship 2024, the national teams of Lithuania and Bulgaria played to a 1-1 draw.

Edvinas Girdvainis opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but a couple of minutes later, Lithuania was reduced to ten men due to the dismissal of Justas Lasickas. In the middle of the first half, Marin Petkov equalized the score.

Lithuania - Bulgaria - 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: Girdvainis, 15 - 1:0, Petkov, 27 - 1:1

Lithuania: Gertmonas, Girdvainis, Lekitas, Beneta (Tutiskin, 79), Vorobiev, Verbickas (Upstas, 46), Siasplaukis (Sirvis, 22), Gineitis, Lasickas, Chernykh (Paulauskas, 38), Jankauskas (Sirgedas, 79).

Bulgaria: Dyulgerov, Antov, Gruyev, Petkov, Chochiev, Shopov (Yordanov, 46), Galchev (Stoyanov, 81), Minchev (Stefanov, 63), Petkov, Delev (Iliev, 46), Despodov (Rusev, 74).

Red card: Lasickas (17).