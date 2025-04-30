Building for the future. Manchester City signs young striker Mahamadou Sangare

Manchester City boasts a formidable squad, but the club remains focused on the future and is actively scouting talented prospects.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the English side has secured the transfer of 18-year-old striker Mahamadou Sangare from PSG. The parties have reached a verbal agreement, and the medical has already been completed. The player will join the Citizens' academy.

This summer, Manchester City and Liverpool will also go head-to-head in the race to sign Cambiaso. Both clubs are looking to strengthen both the right and left flanks of their defense, and the 25-year-old Italian is effective on either side.

Reminder: Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has a real chance of leaving Manchester City this summer. A year ago, clubs from Saudi Arabia showed strong interest in him, and now representatives from the region remain among the contenders.