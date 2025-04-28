Buffon believes Italy needs 'a bit of arrogance' in World Cup qualifiers
The Italian national team will kick off their World Cup qualification campaign in June. Given that the 'Azzurri' missed the last two global tournaments, they are approaching the current qualifiers with utmost seriousness.
Details: Now a representative of the Italian federation, Gianluigi Buffon stated that the Italian team will need a touch of arrogance to make it clear that they too are contenders for the World Cup title.
Quote: "We are aiming to win the World Cup, that's the primary goal. June will see a big game, but at a certain point, there comes a moment when you need to show a bit of healthy madness, a bit of arrogance, to declare that we are Italy.
Just like after the European Championship in France: I hope this serves as a strong example for us ahead of Norway. We must present ourselves like this: 'We want the World Cup, regardless of you,'" Buffon stated during a meeting with journalists.