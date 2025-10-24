Broos: They made Mofokeng crazy

ES ES FR FR
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos supports Relebohile Mofokeng
Football news Today, 08:59
Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana superstar Relebohile Mofokeng has not been himself on the green grass these days.

After zero goals and zero assists in eight games, the 20-year-old from Sharpville has been excluded from the last four match squads.

According to observers, Mofokeng has suffered psychological effects over his future away from the club to Europe.

Despite being the best player in the team, Mofokeng's former teammate and friend, Mohau Nkota, joined Al-Ettifaq. Pirates also received three offers for Mofokeng but were rejected.

Meanwhile, Bafana coach Broos has explained why Mofokeng's form has dipped.

“Why is Rele not at the level he was last year?" Broos asked journalists.

"It’s very clear, they made him crazy! You can’t ask a guy at the age of 20, that he can say yes, I’m concentrating on football, not what those guys are telling me, I’m not listening.

"At the end, you listen, and this is normal, you can’t blame Mofokeng for that.

“Maybe it’s in my job to go to those guys and say pay attention to this and blah blah blah – but that’s all I can do.”

