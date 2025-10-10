ES ES FR FR
Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years

Zimbabwe vs South Africa at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Football news Today, 05:44
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
It is a massive day for South African football. Bafana Bafana are two matches away from qualifying for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The first up are the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Friday, 10 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 19:00. The following match will be next Tuesday, 14 October at the Mbombela Stadium at 18:00.

Friday's match is obviously the most crucial as it could make or break the dream. Coach Hugo Broos has underlined this fact.

“I think this game is one of the most important in the last 24 or 25 years. By victory, we have a chance to qualify. By defeat, I think we can stop dreaming.

“So, that means it’s very important, but it will be difficult. Zimbabwe has always been a difficult opponent,” the Belgian coach added.

