Brilliant gesture! Nasser Al-Khelaifi will pay for all 600 PSG staff to attend the final

This season, PSG has reached the Champions League final for only the second time in its history—and every club employee will have the chance to witness this showdown in person.

Details: According to L'Equipe, club owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has decided to cover the travel expenses and tickets for all 600 PSG staff members for the final.

This means that every single club staff member, who has worked tirelessly for years for this very moment, will be able to attend the match.

"All our staff will have the opportunity to take part in the final mission in Munich alongside our team," Al-Khelaifi stated.

When PSG played in their first-ever final, the club couldn't bring all its employees to Lisbon due to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On May 31, PSG will face Inter in the Champions League final.

Reminder: Previously, PSG head coach Luis Enrique denied rumors about his possible departure from the club.