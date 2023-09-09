Brighton will extend the contract of a player who is interested in Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona

Brighton is confident that it will be able to extend the contract with winger Mitoma, reports 90 min.

Brighton want to complete a deal with Japanese player Mitoma until the end of 2023. The 26-year-old joined Brighton in 2022 from Union St Gillois. In the first season of the Premier League, the Japanese played 33 matches, scored seven goals and provided five assists. He helped his team get to the Europa League.

Also, he started the 2023-2024 season quite well. In the first four matches, the 26-year-old football player scored once and provided three assists at once. Because of such a performance for Brighton, the club is ready to offer Mitoma a new contract on improved terms.

Talks about a new contract began back in January, during the winter transfer window. Since then, the parties have been able to advance in dialogue. Brighton are confident they will sign Mitoma to a new contract before the end of 2023. The current agreement runs until 2025.

It is worth noting that Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Napoli are interested in the Japanese winger. However, Brighton are confident that Mitoma wants to stay at their club and continue his performances here.