Brighton leader decides to change teams

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo plans to leave his current team in the near future.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian is part of the plans of Arsenal and Liverpool.

It should be noted that his contract with Brighton should be valid until the summer of 2027.

Transfermarkt portal estimates his price at 55 million euros.

This season Caicedo took part in 41 matches, in which he scored one goal and gave one assists.