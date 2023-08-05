RU RU
Brighton ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in the fight for the leader of Ajax

Brighton ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in the fight for the leader of Ajax

Football news Today, 15:18
Brighton ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in the fight for the leader of Ajax

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax and the Ghanaian national team is close to a transfer to Brighton, according to journalist David Ornstein in his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement on the transfer of the player for 48 million euros. The African player will soon fly to England to undergo a medical examination. Brighton has beaten Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for the player.

The 22-year-old Kudus has been playing for Ajax since the summer of 2020. He transferred to the Dutch club from Nordsjælland. The transfer fee amounted to nine million euros. In total, he has played 84 matches for the club from Amsterdam in all competitions, scored 23 goals, and provided 11 assists. With Ajax, the African player became the champion of the Netherlands twice in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, and also won the Dutch Cup in the 2020/2021 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Kudus has been playing for the Ghanaian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 24 matches for the Ghanaian team, scored seven goals, provided three assists, and received three yellow cards.

