Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal

In the 19th round of the French Ligue 1, PSG hosted Brest at their stadium. The guests, unexpectedly for many, were in third place in the standings before this match and represented a solid team with a reliable defense.

In the first half, the teams played cautiously and did not rush events. The opening goal occurred closer to the break, when Marco Asensio's brilliant strike allowed his team to take the lead. Just before the halftime whistle, Randal Kolo Muani doubled his team's advantage.

Immediately after the break, the guests started to act more confidently and managed to pull one goal back. Then, in the 80th minute, Brest leveled the score, scoring a beautiful and stunning goal. Pereira, with an amazing back-heel shot, finished off Satriano's pass. In the closing stages of the match, Barkolja received two yellow cards and left the field prematurely. In the end, a draw became the inevitable outcome of this encounter.

PSG 2-2 Brest

Goals: Asensio 38, Kolo Muani 45 - Camara 55, Pereira 80.

Red card: Barcola 90+4 (PSG).