Brentford vs Liverpool. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 17th, in the 25th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool will play against Brentford away. Based on data from analytical sources, Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the tentative line-ups for both teams.

The main news for Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah is already training with the team. The head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that there is a chance for the Egyptian to play in this match.

However, Liverpool will still be without midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic. Additionally, Joel Matip is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Brentford will be missing 5 players for the game: forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade, central midfielder Josh Dasilva, as well as full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey.

Liverpool enters the match as the leader of the English Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp was recognized as the best coach for the past month.

Possible Brentford line-up

Flekken – Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Reguilon – Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt – Toney, Maupay

Possible Liverpool line-up

Alisson – Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Jones, Endo, McAllister – Jota, Nunez, Diaz

The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:30 Central European Time.