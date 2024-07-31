BREAKING. Jürgen Klopp may be ending his coaching career

The German coach Jürgen Klopp has announced his retirement from coaching.

After the conclusion of last season, Jürgen Klopp stepped down as Liverpool's head coach. The German had announced he would take a year off from coaching, but he has now suggested that he might retire from coaching altogether.

"From today, it’s over for me as a coach. I didn’t leave on a whim; it was a collective decision. I have also managed some of the best clubs in the world. We’ll see how things look in a few months. For now, nothing is decided," Klopp stated.

It is worth noting that following his departure from Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp is on a creative sabbatical. With a position now open in the England national team, many have called for him to take the role, but the German has been quite firm in his stance.