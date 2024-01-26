Breaking. Brentford has signed an Icelandic goalkeeper

The press service of English club Brentford has announced the signing of a contract with Icelandic goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

The agreement is set until June 2028 with the option for a two-year extension. In 2023, Valdimarsson was named the goalkeeper of the year in the Swedish top league. Playing for Elfsborg, he appeared in more matches than any other goalkeeper in the division (13) and had the highest save percentage (78%) as Elfsborg finished in second place, narrowly behind Malmö on goal difference.

Brentford's head coach, Thomas Frank, commented on the signing: "I'm very, very pleased that we managed to sign Hakon; there was competition from many other clubs, including from the Premier League. We are growing as a club, and we've proven that we make players better."

Earlier, we reported on Brentford's interest in Polish midfielder Tomasz Penko.