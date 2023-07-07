EN RU
Brazilian president criticizes Ancelotti's appointment to local national team

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva quite unexpectedly spoke about the appointment of Italian specialist Carlo Ancelotti as head coach of his country's national team.

He drew attention to the fact that Ancelotti had never coached Italy.

"Why does he not deal with the problems of Italy, which did not even take part in the last World Cup," da Silva commented on his position in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Earlier it became known that Ancelotti will become the head coach of the Brazilian national team from the summer of 2024. The leadership of the local federation expects the Italian to lead the team in the 2024 America's Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti currently works at Real Madrid, to which he returned in July 2021 in place of Zinedine Zidane.

Over the past two years, the Italian has won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the Spanish Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup of the country with his wards. Ancelotti's side finished second in La Liga last season.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
