Brazilian Court Freezes Eagle Football’s Shares in Botafogo Amid $30 Million Debt Dispute

A Rio de Janeiro court has ordered the freezing of Eagle Football Holdings’ shares in Botafogo’s SAF, effectively blocking any leadership changes and securing John Textor’s position at the helm. As reported by ge.globo, Judge Victor Agustin Cunha Jaccoud issued the injunction to guarantee repayment of a debt owed by Eagle to Botafogo totaling €23 million (approximately R$152 million).

The court ruling responds to a lawsuit filed by Botafogo, claiming that the multi-club Eagle model — initially built on a collaborative concept — has become unbalanced, with the Brazilian club emerging as a financial and sporting pillar amid crises in Lyon and RWDM Brussels. The petition states that Botafogo issued several loans to Eagle to support its other clubs, particularly Lyon, without receiving repayment.

The legal document warns that recent internal efforts within Eagle to remove Textor posed a serious risk of default and undermined Botafogo’s interests. It stresses that a change in control could jeopardize any chance of recovering the substantial sums already loaned out.

By freezing Eagle’s assets in the SAF, the court not only prevents Textor’s removal but also provides Botafogo with legal leverage to pursue the debt. The case underscores the growing strain within the Eagle structure and Botafogo’s strategic legal move to protect its financial stability and sporting continuity.