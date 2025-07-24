RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brazilian Clubs Suffer Sudamericana Collapse: Vasco, Bahia, and Gremio Eliminated

Football news Today, 18:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Brazil’s stronghold in South American football took a major hit this week, as Vasco da Gama, Bahia, and Gremio were all knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana playoff round. Despite Brazil’s recent dominance on the international stage, the second-tier continental tournament continues to resist their grip.

Vasco da Gama had already been thrashed 4-0 by Independiente del Valle in the first leg and could only manage a 1-1 draw at home, bowing out quietly. Bahia endured a more painful exit: after a scoreless draw in Salvador, they were clearly beaten 2-0 in Cali by América, who now face Fluminense in the round of 16.

Gremio, struggling both on and off the pitch, followed a dismal 2-0 loss in Lima with another lackluster performance at home (1-1), sealing their elimination against Alianza Lima. The team’s crisis deepens with this early exit.

Of the four Brazilian teams in the playoff round, only Atlético Mineiro still has hope after a narrow 1-0 home win over Atlético Bucaramanga. Their advancement will hinge on the second leg in Colombia.

Fluminense, already through to the round of 16 as group leaders, offers a glimmer of optimism, though the team returns from the Club World Cup on a three-game losing streak.

While Brazilian clubs have dominated the Copa Libertadores—winning the last six editions—the Sudamericana remains elusive. In the past eight years, only Athletico Paranaense has claimed the title, doing so twice. This week reaffirmed that success in the Libertadores doesn’t automatically translate to triumphs in its lesser sibling.

Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
