Brazil win big in friendly match

The Brazilian national team convincingly defeated the Guinea national team in a friendly match with a score of 4-1.

The victory for the Brazilian team was secured by goals from Joelinton, Rodrigo, Militao, and Vinicius Junior. The opponent's goal was scored by Sory Kaba.

Brazil - Guinea 4-1 (2-1)

Goals: Joelinton, 27 - 1-0, Rodrigo, 30 - 2-0, Kaba, 36 - 2-1, Militao, 41 - 3-1, Vinicius Junior, 88 (penalty) - 4-1

Brazil: Ederson, Danilo (Anderson, 90), Marquinhos, Militao, Ayrton, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta (Rafael Veiga, 65), Joelinton (Bruno Guimaraes, 65), Vinicius Junior (Ronny, 90), Rodrigo (Malcom, 82), Richarlison (Pedro, 83).

Guinea: Konate, Conte (Sylla, 66), Diakaby, Sou, Silla, Keita (Sisse, 74), Diawara, Moriba (Kamara, 83), Kamano (Diaby, 73), Guilavogui (Sylla, 73), Kaba (Kante, 65).