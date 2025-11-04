Branded a traitor: Liverpool fans boo Trent Alexander-Arnold during pre-match warm-up

This was not the homecoming Alexander-Arnold had dreamed of

Even before kick-off, Trent Alexander-Arnold found himself at the center of attention.

Details: The Liverpool academy product, who made a summer move to Real Madrid, returned to his home ground for the first time wearing the shirt of the Spanish giants. But the “Merseysiders’” faithful gave their former star a frosty reception—Anfield’s stands erupted in boos the moment Trent stepped onto the pitch.

🚨 Liverpool fans boo Trent as he returns at Anfield as Real Madrid player. 🔊🏴@defcentral 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WdVdIj8pyQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2025

For Alexander-Arnold himself, this was a match laden with emotion: it was here that he spent the bulk of his career, capturing the Champions League and Premier League titles with Liverpool.