In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Pafos will face Villarreal. The match will take place in Cyprus on Wednesday, November 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time.

Match preview

Pafos approach this clash in high spirits after edging AEL 1-0 in the domestic league. Before that, Juan Carlos Carcedo's men suffered two setbacks—a 1-2 defeat to Omonia and a penalty shootout loss to AEK in the Cyprus Super Cup. Nevertheless, Pafos currently sit second in the league, trailing leaders Omonia by just a single point.

In their debut Champions League campaign, the Cypriots have already collected two points from three group matches, drawing 0-0 with both Greek side Olympiacos and Kazakhstan's Kairat. However, winger João Correia will miss this fixture after receiving a red card in the previous round—a dismissal that, notably, became the fastest in Champions League history.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong La Liga campaign, sitting third in the standings with 23 points, only two behind Barcelona. In their last outing, the "Yellow Submarine" cruised past Rayo Vallecano with a 4-0 victory. One big boost for Marcelino is the return of Gerard Moreno from injury—he has already featured in three matches and netted twice.

As for the Champions League, Villarreal found themselves in a daunting group with Tottenham, Manchester City, and Juventus. The Spaniards have managed to pick up just one point so far, a draw with Juventus. On paper, the game against Pafos looks far less challenging than their earlier encounters, and Villarreal will be eager to capitalize.

Match facts and head-to-head

Pafos have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches.

Villarreal are on a three-game winning streak.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in five of Villarreal's last seven matches.

These teams have never met before in official competition.

Probable lineups

Pafos: Michael - Bruno, Luckassen, Luiz, Pileas - Pêpê, Šunjić, Quina - Dragomir, Oršić, Jajá

Prediction

I believe Villarreal will come out on top in this match. Dropping points here would seriously complicate their quest to progress from the group, so the Spaniards simply must secure all three points. While Pafos will undoubtedly give their all, the difference in quality between the sides is too great. My prediction: Villarreal to win.