AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025
On Tuesday, November 4, AmaZulu will play their match in the 12th round of the Betway Premiership, hosting Polokwane City. For a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction, read on.
Match preview
AmaZulu approach this Betway Premiership round in high spirits. Arthur Zwane's side have claimed back-to-back wins, beating Durban City (1-0) and Chippa United (3-0). These strong performances have lifted the club to fifth place in the league table.
Recently, AmaZulu has consistently deployed a 3-4-3 formation, which has proved highly effective. Not every opponent can adapt to this style, as defending against three forwards and active wing play is a real challenge — something the last two matches clearly demonstrated.
For Polokwane City, the outlook is less optimistic. The team haven't won in three straight games — their last victory came back in September against Sekhukhune. Since then, they've struggled: a 1-4 Cup defeat to Durban City, a loss to Orlando Pirates (0-1), and most recently a 1-1 draw with Richards Bay.
Polokwane City favor a more traditional 4-3-3 setup, emphasizing quick counterattacks, but in recent outings, they've struggled to make this approach work.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Both teams have scored in six of AmaZulu's last eight matches.
- AmaZulu scored first in six of their last eight games.
- Polokwane City are winless in their last three matches.
- Over two goals were scored in five of Polokwane City's last five matches.
- The last ten head-to-head meetings between these sides have often ended in a draw — five in total. Polokwane City won four times, while AmaZulu managed just one victory.
Probable lineups
- AmaZulu: Johnson - Allan, Mthethwa, Maqokola - Radebe, Mbanjwa, Ekstein, Hanamub - Hlangabeza, Ngcobo, Masuku
- Polokwane City: Bwire - Matuludi, Kelepu, Nkaki, Nkwe - Maphabgule, Kambala, Seketso - Ramabu, Dlamini, Sibusiso
Prediction
I expect this match to produce a fair number of goals. Both teams favor attacking football, and Polokwane City's games often see more than two goals scored. However, for a safer bet, the over 1.5 goals market looks like a solid option.