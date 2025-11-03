Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, November 4, AmaZulu will play their match in the 12th round of the Betway Premiership, hosting Polokwane City. For a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction, read on.

Match preview

AmaZulu approach this Betway Premiership round in high spirits. Arthur Zwane's side have claimed back-to-back wins, beating Durban City (1-0) and Chippa United (3-0). These strong performances have lifted the club to fifth place in the league table.

Recently, AmaZulu has consistently deployed a 3-4-3 formation, which has proved highly effective. Not every opponent can adapt to this style, as defending against three forwards and active wing play is a real challenge — something the last two matches clearly demonstrated.

For Polokwane City, the outlook is less optimistic. The team haven't won in three straight games — their last victory came back in September against Sekhukhune. Since then, they've struggled: a 1-4 Cup defeat to Durban City, a loss to Orlando Pirates (0-1), and most recently a 1-1 draw with Richards Bay.

Polokwane City favor a more traditional 4-3-3 setup, emphasizing quick counterattacks, but in recent outings, they've struggled to make this approach work.

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in six of AmaZulu's last eight matches.

AmaZulu scored first in six of their last eight games.

Polokwane City are winless in their last three matches.

Over two goals were scored in five of Polokwane City's last five matches.

The last ten head-to-head meetings between these sides have often ended in a draw — five in total. Polokwane City won four times, while AmaZulu managed just one victory.

Probable lineups

AmaZulu: Johnson - Allan, Mthethwa, Maqokola - Radebe, Mbanjwa, Ekstein, Hanamub - Hlangabeza, Ngcobo, Masuku

Johnson - Allan, Mthethwa, Maqokola - Radebe, Mbanjwa, Ekstein, Hanamub - Hlangabeza, Ngcobo, Masuku Polokwane City: Bwire - Matuludi, Kelepu, Nkaki, Nkwe - Maphabgule, Kambala, Seketso - Ramabu, Dlamini, Sibusiso

Prediction

I expect this match to produce a fair number of goals. Both teams favor attacking football, and Polokwane City's games often see more than two goals scored. However, for a safer bet, the over 1.5 goals market looks like a solid option.