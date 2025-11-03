ES ES FR FR
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025

AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
South African Betway Premiership (Round 12) 04 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
South Africa,
On Tuesday, November 4, AmaZulu will play their match in the 12th round of the Betway Premiership, hosting Polokwane City. For a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction, read on.

Match preview

AmaZulu approach this Betway Premiership round in high spirits. Arthur Zwane's side have claimed back-to-back wins, beating Durban City (1-0) and Chippa United (3-0). These strong performances have lifted the club to fifth place in the league table.

Recently, AmaZulu has consistently deployed a 3-4-3 formation, which has proved highly effective. Not every opponent can adapt to this style, as defending against three forwards and active wing play is a real challenge — something the last two matches clearly demonstrated.

For Polokwane City, the outlook is less optimistic. The team haven't won in three straight games — their last victory came back in September against Sekhukhune. Since then, they've struggled: a 1-4 Cup defeat to Durban City, a loss to Orlando Pirates (0-1), and most recently a 1-1 draw with Richards Bay.

Polokwane City favor a more traditional 4-3-3 setup, emphasizing quick counterattacks, but in recent outings, they've struggled to make this approach work.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in six of AmaZulu's last eight matches.
  • AmaZulu scored first in six of their last eight games.
  • Polokwane City are winless in their last three matches.
  • Over two goals were scored in five of Polokwane City's last five matches.
  • The last ten head-to-head meetings between these sides have often ended in a draw — five in total. Polokwane City won four times, while AmaZulu managed just one victory.

Probable lineups

  • AmaZulu: Johnson - Allan, Mthethwa, Maqokola - Radebe, Mbanjwa, Ekstein, Hanamub - Hlangabeza, Ngcobo, Masuku
  • Polokwane City: Bwire - Matuludi, Kelepu, Nkaki, Nkwe - Maphabgule, Kambala, Seketso - Ramabu, Dlamini, Sibusiso

Prediction

I expect this match to produce a fair number of goals. Both teams favor attacking football, and Polokwane City's games often see more than two goals scored. However, for a safer bet, the over 1.5 goals market looks like a solid option.

