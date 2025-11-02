Prediction on game Monaco wont lose Odds: 1.61 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Bodø/Glimt will take on Monaco. The match is set to take place in Norway on Tuesday, November 4. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Match preview

Bodø/Glimt currently sit second in the Norwegian league with three rounds remaining, trailing leaders Viking by just one point. This means that the upcoming domestic fixtures could be even more crucial for the club than this Champions League clash. As a result, the coach may opt to rotate his starting line-up.

In the Champions League group stage, the Norwegians have played three matches and collected two points—drawing against Slavia Prague (2-2) and Tottenham (2-2), but suffering a 1-3 defeat to Galatasaray in the last round. Almost all their games have been high-scoring: the team attacks relentlessly but also allows opponents to create dangerous chances.

Monaco have recently undergone significant changes: Belgian coach Sebastien Pocognoli has replaced Adolf Hütter at the helm. Under their new manager, the Monegasques made a decent start, but suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 campaign in the latest round, so they approach this Champions League tie not in the best form.

Monaco's group stage results mirror those of Bodø/Glimt—two points from three matches. The team opened the tournament with a surprising heavy loss to Club Brugge (1-4), followed by two draws against English sides: 2-2 versus Manchester City and 1-1 against Tottenham.

Match facts and head-to-head

Bodø/Glimt have conceded in five consecutive matches.

There have been more than two goals scored in each of Bodø/Glimt's last five games.

In four of Monaco's last five matches, fewer than three goals have been scored.

These teams have never faced each other in official competition.

Probable line-ups

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin - Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Aleesami, Bjørkan - Berg, Evjen, Fet - Auklend, Hauge, Høgh

Köhn - Kehrer, Salisu, Henrique - Diatta, Teze, Coulibaly, Outtara - Akliouche, Fati, Balogun

Prediction

A defeat here would significantly complicate Monaco's chances of progressing to the next round. However, in my view, Sebastien Pocognoli's side should regroup after their Ligue 1 setback and, even on the challenging artificial turf in Norway, show their quality. I expect the visitors to play solidly and at the very least avoid defeat. My prediction: Monaco will not lose.