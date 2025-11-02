ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Al-Duhail vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025

Al-Duhail vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Al-Duhail SC vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction https://x.com/Shabab_AlAhliFC/status/1983958241483862517
Al-Duhail SC Al-Duhail SC
AFC Champions League (Round 4) 03 nov 2025, 11:00
- : -
World,
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC wont lose
Odds: 1.51
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On November 3, at 17:00 Central European Time, Qatari side Al-Duhail will face off against UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the second round of the AFC Champions League. Read on for more about the teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Al-Duhail are currently in a rough patch, managing just one win in their last eight matches, which came in the domestic league against Al Shamal (2-0). They've lost five times during this stretch. The most notable player in the Qatari squad is Krzysztof Piątek, who has already netted eight goals and recorded one assist for Al-Duhail.

The AFC Champions League campaign has not gone well for them. The team has only one point, earned in the second round against Saudi side Al-Ahli (2-2), while all other matches ended in defeat: against Saudi club Al Hilal (1-2) and UAE's Al Wahda (1:3).

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai are in much better form. The team is currently unbeaten in six matches. In the UAE league, the Dubai club sits in third place, trailing leaders Al-Ain by five points.

As for the AFC Champions League, things are going well under Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa. After three rounds, Shabab Al-Ahli have collected seven points. They drew with Iran's Tractor (1-1) in their opener, followed by victories over Saudi club Al-Ittihad (0-1) and Uzbekistan's Nasaf (4-1). The team's captain, Federico Cartabia, leads the way, having already scored once and provided two assists in the AFC Champions League. Much in this match will depend on his form.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Over two goals have been scored in six of Al-Duhail's last seven matches.
  • Shabab Al-Ahli are on a three-match winning streak.
  • Less than three goals have been scored in ten of Shabab Al-Ahli's last eleven matches.
  • These teams have met only once before, in 2024, when Shabab Al-Ahli came out on top with a 2-1 victory.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Duhail: Burke - Rawi, Castelletto, Ayman, Ahmed - Boudiaf, Junior L., Alberto - Mohammed, Junior E., Piątek
  • Shabab Al-Ahli: Meqebaali - Mateus Henrique, Planić, Renan, Seifi - Fede, Maksimović, Ezatolahi, Bala - César, Dabbur

Prediction

The UAE club comes into this match in much better form and with greater confidence than their opponents. Expect Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai to look the stronger side on the pitch and, at the very least, avoid defeat. My prediction: Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai will not lose.

Prediction on game Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC wont lose
Odds: 1.51
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 08:45 Nasaf vs Al Wahda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 3, 2025 Nasaf Qarshi Odds: 2.11 Al-Wahda Recommended 1xBet
Tractor vs Al Shorta prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 11:00 Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 3 November 2025 Tractor Odds: 1.51 Al Shorta Bet now Mostbet
Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 03 nov 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 2.05 Genoa Bet now 1xBet
Al-Gharafa vs Al Hilal prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 13:15 Al-Gharafa vs Al-Hilal: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025 Al-Gharafa Odds: 1.65 Al Hilal Recommended Melbet
Lazio vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 03 nov 2025, 14:45 Lazio vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Lazio Odds: 2.01 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain 03 nov 2025, 15:00 Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.61 Osasuna Bet now 1xBet
Sunderland vs Everton prediction English Premier League 03 nov 2025, 15:00 Sunderland vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 2 Everton Recommended Mostbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Kaizer Chiefs — Orbit College Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 4 November 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.47 Orbit College Bet now 1xBet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague — Arsenal Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 4 November 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.71 Arsenal Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Napoli vs Eintracht: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.65 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.66 Union St.Gilloise Bet now Mostbet
Juventus vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Juventus vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Juventus Odds: 2.05 Sporting CP Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores