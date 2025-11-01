ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pyramids vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Pyramids vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Pyramids FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction https://x.com/pyramidsfc/status/1981835945792975350
Pyramids FC Pyramids FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 13) 02 nov 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 13th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Sunday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, where Pyramids will host Al-Ittihad. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds are looking pretty favorable.

Match preview

Pyramids come into this fixture in solid form. Krunoslav Jurcic’s squad is unbeaten in their last eleven matches. Their only defeat this season came back in August, when they lost 1-2 to Modern Sport. Since then, the capital club has picked up momentum. Just days ago, they played a Champions League qualifier, comfortably dispatching Ethiopian Medhin.

Pyramids are currently seventh in the table with 17 points, but they have three games in hand over league leaders Ceramica Cleopatra. The Cairo side has every chance to climb to the top spot as the season progresses.

Al-Ittihad have had a terrible start to the season, winning just twice in 11 matches and currently sitting in the relegation zone. In their last outing, Tamer Mostafa’s men lost to Wadi Degla. To make matters worse, key center-back Mostafa Ibrahim was sent off in that match, so the team will have to cope without him.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Pyramids are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches.
  • Five of Pyramids' last six matches featured under three goals.
  • Al-Ittihad have conceded in each of their last five matches.
  • Pyramids have dominated the last ten head-to-head meetings, winning eight times, while Al-Ittihad have claimed just two victories.
  • Their most recent encounter ended in a 3-1 win for Pyramids.

Probable lineups

  • Pyramids: El-Shenawy - Chibi, Marei, Samy, Hamdi - Lasheen, El Karti, Ewerton - Fathi, Zalaka, Mayeke
  • Al-Ittihad: Soliman - Liday, Shabana, Samy, Mohamed, Saleh - Body, Canaria, Saviour - Akem, Farid

Prediction

I expect plenty of goals in this match. Both sides will look to play attacking football and push forward, so I anticipate an open game with lots of chances. My prediction: total goals over 2.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
