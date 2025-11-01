Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 2 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 11th round of the Nigerian Championship will be played on Sunday, as local club Enyimba hosts Kano Pillars at the Enyimba National Stadium. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there’s a strong chance for success.

Match preview

Enyimba are going through a tough stretch this season. The team hasn’t managed a win in five straight matches, losing all of their last three. Their last victory dates back to September, when they edged past Bendel Insurance 3-2.

In the previous round, Enyimba lost to one of the league’s outsiders, Plateau United, conceding the decisive goal at the end. This result has only intensified talks that coach Stanley Eguma is gradually losing his grip on the team.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars sit at the bottom of the table and are seen as the main candidates for relegation. In their most recent match, they lost 0-2 to Niger Tornadoes.

This season, the Pillars have picked up two wins and two draws, but due to sanctions from the Nigeria Football Federation, they were docked three points. As a result, instead of eight points, they have just five.

Match facts and head-to-head

Enyimba are winless in their last five matches.

Kano Pillars, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games.

In the most recent meeting between these teams, Enyimba won 2-1.

Probable lineups

Enyimba: Dere - Ezra, Peters, Godswill - Atule, Quadri, Ihionu, Abubakar, Maduabuchi - Ezekiel, Bassey

Dere - Ezra, Peters, Godswill - Atule, Quadri, Ihionu, Abubakar, Maduabuchi - Ezekiel, Bassey Kano Pillars: Okeke - Sanusi, Usman, Mukhtar, Musa - Adam, Jibrin, Idris - Umar, Ali, Okorie

Prediction

I believe this match has all the makings of a high-scoring affair. The head-to-head history backs it up—these teams often entertain fans with plenty of goals, and it’s not uncommon to see more than two scored. My prediction: total over 2 goals.