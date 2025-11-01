ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football NPFL Nigeria Predictions Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction https://x.com/EnyimbaFC/status/1982456888009572614
Enyimba Enyimba
NPFL Nigeria (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 10:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Kano Pillars Kano Pillars
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 2
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the 11th round of the Nigerian Championship will be played on Sunday, as local club Enyimba hosts Kano Pillars at the Enyimba National Stadium. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there’s a strong chance for success.

Match preview

Enyimba are going through a tough stretch this season. The team hasn’t managed a win in five straight matches, losing all of their last three. Their last victory dates back to September, when they edged past Bendel Insurance 3-2.

In the previous round, Enyimba lost to one of the league’s outsiders, Plateau United, conceding the decisive goal at the end. This result has only intensified talks that coach Stanley Eguma is gradually losing his grip on the team.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars sit at the bottom of the table and are seen as the main candidates for relegation. In their most recent match, they lost 0-2 to Niger Tornadoes.

This season, the Pillars have picked up two wins and two draws, but due to sanctions from the Nigeria Football Federation, they were docked three points. As a result, instead of eight points, they have just five.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Enyimba are winless in their last five matches.
  • Kano Pillars, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games.
  • In the most recent meeting between these teams, Enyimba won 2-1.

Probable lineups

  • Enyimba: Dere - Ezra, Peters, Godswill - Atule, Quadri, Ihionu, Abubakar, Maduabuchi - Ezekiel, Bassey
  • Kano Pillars: Okeke - Sanusi, Usman, Mukhtar, Musa - Adam, Jibrin, Idris - Umar, Ali, Okorie

Prediction

I believe this match has all the makings of a high-scoring affair. The head-to-head history backs it up—these teams often entertain fans with plenty of goals, and it’s not uncommon to see more than two scored. My prediction: total over 2 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 2
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf? Verona Odds: 1.57 Inter Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 09:00 West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Torino — Pisa Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Rivers United FC vs Nasarawa United prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Rivers United FC Odds: 1.8 Nasarawa United Bet now 1xBet
El Kanemi Warriors vs Enugu Rangers prediction NPFL Nigeria 02 nov 2025, 10:00 El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.44 Enugu Rangers Recommended Melbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 02 nov 2025, 10:15 Alaves vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Lens vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France 02 nov 2025, 11:15 Lens vs Lorient: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 2, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.5 Lorient Bet now Mostbet
Lille vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 02 nov 2025, 11:15 Lille vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025 Lille Odds: 1.55 Angers Recommended Melbet
Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 11:30 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.88 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 02 nov 2025, 11:30 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Bournemouth Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores