Prediction on game Win Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 10th round of the English Championship will take place on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where Manchester City will host Bournemouth. I’m offering a bet on the match outcome with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

This season, Manchester City have shown inconsistent results—Pep Guardiola’s side is clearly missing something. The squad remains formidable, but issues with form and stability are evident. In the last round, the Citizens unexpectedly lost to Aston Villa, failing to score a single goal. Erling Haaland was especially frustrated, as the Norwegian’s impressive streak of 12 consecutive matches with a goal came to an end.

Recently, City played in the English League Cup against Swansea and secured a confident 3-1 win thanks to goals from Doku, Marmoush, and Cherki. Haaland was given a rest, so he should be fully charged and motivated for the next match.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have been a pleasant surprise. The team is arguably delivering the best results in its history, despite losing several key players in the summer—Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, and Milos Kerkez. However, these departures haven’t affected their game: Andoni Iraola’s men are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches.

In the last round, Bournemouth confidently beat Nottingham Forest (2-0), who were playing their first Premier League game under a new manager.

Match facts and head-to-head

In four of Manchester City’s last five matches, fewer than three goals were scored.

Manchester City have scored first in eight of their last ten matches.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches.

Bournemouth have scored first in five of their last seven matches.

Head-to-head history shows total dominance by Manchester City. In the last ten meetings, the Citizens have claimed nine victories, with Bournemouth celebrating success just once.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Donnarumma - Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly - González, Reijnders, Foden - Silva, Doku, Haaland

Donnarumma - Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly - González, Reijnders, Foden - Silva, Doku, Haaland Bournemouth: Petrović - Jiménez, Milosavljević, Senesi, Truffert - Scott, Adams, Kluivert - Tavarnier, Semenyo, Kroupi

Prediction

Despite the recent results of both teams, I believe Manchester City will regroup and claim victory in this match. The home advantage and the presence of Erling Haaland up front could prove decisive. My prediction: Manchester City to win.