Main News Football news Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table

Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table

Football news Today, 14:32
Oliver White
Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and moved out of the relegation zone Photo: premierleague.com/ Author unknown

In the final match of today's Premier League matchday, Bournemouth faced Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's team was considered the favorite, but a tough battle unfolded on the football field. Bournemouth, driven forward by their fans, held their ground against the more renowned team. In the first half, the hosts had the better chances, but the score remained unchanged.

In the second half, Bournemouth managed to convert their slight advantage into a goal. In the 60th minute, Solanke sent the ball into the lower left corner of the net with a shot from outside the penalty area. Fifteen minutes later, Dominic was the most alert in the guests' penalty area and completed a brace.

Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle

Goals: Solanke 60, 73.

Newcastle remains outside the European competition zone, while Bournemouth has exited the relegation zone. In their next match, the Magpies will play at home against Chelsea, and Bournemouth will go on the road to face Sheffield United.

Standings provided by Sofascore
