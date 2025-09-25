Bournemouth takes a firm stance on Semenyo sale

Suitors will have to pay a hefty price.

Despite a mass summer exodus that saw Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Illia Zabarnyi leave the club, Bournemouth's top stars remain hot commodities on the transfer market—a reality the Cherries are keen to resist.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth is bracing themselves for a fresh wave of bids for striker Antoine Semenyo. The Cherries successfully rebuffed interest over the summer, but that doesn't mean potential suitors—among them Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal—won't come knocking again.

However, Andoni Iraola's side holds all the cards in this battle. Semenyo's new contract, running through to summer 2030, contains no release clause, forcing any interested clubs to meet Bournemouth's terms and stump up £70 million. The club has ruled out a January sale and is determined to keep hold of their star forward for the foreseeable future.

Reminder: Even Bournemouth's manager is reportedly attracting market interest, despite his contract having less than a year to run.