Bouanga Eyes Record as LAFC Face RSL With Son in Support

Los Angeles FC travel to Real Salt Lake with a chance to climb further up the Western Conference table, per MLSsoccer. All eyes will be on Denis Bouanga, who is tied with Carlos Vela as the club’s all-time leading scorer and could take the record outright in Utah.

The Gabon international struck a hat trick in LAFC’s 4-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes, moving the team within one point of fourth-place Seattle Sounders. That treble lifted his tally to 93 goals, equaling Vela’s mark. Bouanga has also carried his form onto the international stage, netting another hat trick for Gabon during the break. “I’m hungry for goals,” he said. “The team help me a lot and I love the game. It’s an honor to tie Carlos, who is a legend here.”

Bouanga praised new teammate Son Heung-min for his role in the attack. “It’s too easy to play with Sonny. On the field he is amazing, and off the field he is a great person,” Bouanga noted. Their partnership has already given LAFC a new edge heading into a crucial contest.

Real Salt Lake come in boosted by a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. Eighteen-year-old Zavier Gozo stole the spotlight with two assists, becoming the youngest player in MLS to provide a pair of assists in a single match since teammate Fidel Barajas did so in 2024. With two games in hand, RSL sit just one point shy of the playoff line.

RSL are unbeaten in their last three meetings with LAFC, with two wins and a draw, after losing 13 of the previous 15 across competitions. At home, they have claimed five victories from their last seven outings. LAFC, though, are riding a nine-match regular-season road unbeaten run, placing them on the cusp of MLS history. Prediction leans toward an LAFC win, though Salt Lake’s recent form against them suggests it could be closer than expected.