Borussia Mönchengladbach searching for new head coach. Candidates revealed

Four candidates to replace Seoane.
Football news Today, 10:54
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Borussia Mönchengladbach have parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane after a disappointing start to the season and a crushing 0-4 defeat to Werder Bremen. For now, youth team coach Eugen Polanski will take over as interim manager, but the club has already begun its search for a new boss.

Details: According to Kicker, the club management is considering several candidates for the head coach position. Among them are Urs Fischer (most recently with Union Berlin), Pellegrino Matarazzo (Hoffenheim), Martin Demichelis (Monterrey), and Edin Terzić (Borussia Dortmund). A decision on the new appointment will be made in the near future.

Club president Rainer Bonhof acknowledged Seoane's contribution, noting that the coach had stabilized the team and developed the players, but the results of recent matches and the start of the new season fell short of expectations.

