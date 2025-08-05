Borussia Dortmund wants to sign Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton

The Germans are determined in their pursuit.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg on social network X, Borussia Dortmund have made an official offer to English side Wolverhampton for 23-year-old striker Fábio Silva.

Reports suggest that the Black and Yellows are ready to pay €20 million for the forward, offering him a five-year contract. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, and Silva himself has yet to make a final decision—he wants to discuss the potential move with his family.

Silva joined Wolves from Porto for €40 million in 2020. Since then, he has had loan spells at clubs like Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers, and Las Palmas.

Last season, Fábio played 24 La Liga matches for Las Palmas, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €20 million.

Reminder: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Reyna has attracted interest from Serie A