RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs?

Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Getty Images
Toluca
Toluca Toluca Schedule Toluca News Toluca Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
Today, 19:30
- : -
International,
New York City FC
New York City FC New York City FC Schedule New York City FC News New York City FC Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the final round of the Leagues Cup group stage, Mexican side Toluca faces off against New York City. The match kicks off overnight on August 6 at 1:30 AM Central European Time. We bring you a betting tip for this clash.

Toluca vs New York City: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Toluca has lost just once in their last ten matches.
  • New York City has suffered only one defeat in their previous five outings.
  • Toluca has scored at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.
  • Toluca has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games.
  • In their last ten matches, Toluca has never lost without scoring, while New York City has drawn a blank three times.
  • Both teams have won two of their last ten matches without conceding a goal.
  • Toluca and New York City have never faced each other before.

Toluca vs New York City: Match preview

Toluca is on the brink of qualifying for the Leagues Cup playoffs. The team has secured back-to-back wins in their first two games. First, the Mexicans edged out Columbus Crew 3-2 on penalties, then staged a comeback to defeat Club de Foot Montréal 2-1. Toluca now sits fourth in the table with five points. A win here would all but guarantee their spot in the playoffs.

The situation is far less promising for New York City, who need a perfect storm of results to progress to the next round. In their opener, City fell 0-3 to Puebla but bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Club León. That leaves them on three points, just one behind fourth place. New York City must win this match and hope for slip-ups from as many as ten rivals. Moreover, they need a convincing win over Toluca to edge ahead on goal difference.

Probable lineups

  • Toluca: Garcia; Barbosa, Luan, Pereira, Gallardo; Ruiz, Romero; Domínguez, Angulo, Vega; Paulina
  • New York City: Freese; Gray, Tanasijević, Haak, O'Toole; O'Neill, Perea; J. Fernandez, Morales, Ojeda; Martinez

Prediction

This is a do-or-die fixture for both sides—neither Toluca nor New York City can afford to hold back. I'm backing the match total to go over three goals at odds of 1.8. Expect both teams to attack relentlessly in pursuit of victory.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Congo vs Sudan prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Congo Odds: 1.6 Sudan Recommended 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Bet now Mostbet
Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:30 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.77 Sassuolo Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League Today, 13:00 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.58 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League Today, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.89 Pafos FC Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Champions League Today, 14:45 Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Rangers Odds: 1.77 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Recommended Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Mazatlan FC vs San Diego FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:00 Mazatlán vs San Diego prediction, H2H and likely line-ups — August 6, 2025 Mazatlan FC Odds: 1.58 San Diego FC Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:09 Neymar reacts to Santos' victory over Juventude and his brace Football news Today, 06:08 Moyes believes he can bring out the best in Grealish at Everton Football news Today, 06:05 Borussia Dortmund wants to sign Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Football news Today, 05:44 Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's final Asian tour match against Daegu Football news Today, 05:36 Masterful execution: Sarri's signature style and a stunning Lazio goal Football news Today, 05:30 Indian Super League club suspends player salaries amid uncertainty over the league's future Football news Today, 05:02 Cristiano Ronaldo shares new personal photo from Al-Nassr preseason Football news Today, 04:58 Clubs are ready to turn to Jackson only if their main transfer targets fall through Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar shines again: the Brazilian nets a brace against Juventude Football news Today, 04:26 Mohamed Salah comments on Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Asia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores