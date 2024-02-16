Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON

Borussia Dortmund's forward Sebastian Aller will miss several weeks, as announced on the club's official website.

They reported that the footballer suffered an ankle injury in the African Cup of Nations final and was substituted shortly before the end of the game. Following a medical examination, it was revealed to be a recurrence of an old injury, thus Aller will miss the upcoming matches for Borussia. It's worth noting that the 29-year-old Sebastian scored the winning goal in the African Cup of Nations final.

Recall that the player joined Borussia Dortmund on July 6, 2022, signing a four-year contract with the club. The transfer fee amounted to 31 million euros.

Moreover, it's highly likely that Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus will leave the "Bumblebees" after his contract expires in the summer of 2024. However, the player has the option to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder, who will turn 35 in May, may return to Borussia, but this time from Borussia Mönchengladbach, for whom he played from 2009 to 2012 before moving to Dortmund.