Borussia Dortmund defender Koulibaly joins Premier League club

Defender Soumaïla Coulibaly from Borussia Dortmund will move to Burnley, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has agreed to a one-year loan deal for the player. In the summer of 2022, Burnley will have the option to purchase the player for €17.55 million.

19-year-old Kulibali is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. In the summer of 2021, he joined Borussia Dortmund as a free agent. He has only played two matches for the German club's first team. Kulibali's contract with Dortmund is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2022, Kulibali has been playing for the French U-20 national team and has appeared in two matches. In 2019, he represented the French national teams at the U-16 and U-17 levels.

In the previous season, Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the German league table, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. Burnley, on the other hand, clinched the top spot in the Championship and earned promotion to the Premier League.