Bolivia Coach Rules Out Moreno Martins Ahead of Playoff

Bolivia achieved a historic 1-0 win over Brazil in El Alto, sealing a spot in the intercontinental playoff for the 2026 World Cup. After the victory, head coach Óscar Villegas dismissed the possibility of recalling veteran striker Marcelo Moreno Martins.

“From my point of view it is not serious, he has not played for more than a year and as national team coach I only look at active players who are at a high level. I think the first step would be for him to sign with a club, and then we’ll see if he can be important for us,” Villegas said. He added: “This does not take away his merit: he has been a great player, a scorer, a reference in Bolivia, we love and respect him, but for me this topic becomes something jocular.”

On the playoff to be held in Monterrey and Guadalajara, Villegas acknowledged the challenge. “In the playoff we will not have the altitude, and that’s why we will have to become stronger. Monterrey has 1500 meters of altitude and we will try to arrive in the best possible way,” he explained.

The coach also spoke about the team’s growth. “We want a better footballing future for our country and for the players to enjoy being in the National Team. The player must be happy; little by little we are growing in that sense,” he reflected.

On Brazil, Villegas highlighted the rival’s quality: “They did what many teams do when they come to El Alto: they prioritized players in better physical condition and then looked for alternatives. They have great potential and impressive hierarchy.”

He even shared a special anecdote. “Before the match we had the chance to talk with Carlo Ancelotti, who gave me a beautiful gift. He is someone very big in the world of football and his gentlemanliness makes him even greater,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Moreno Martins had openly expressed his desire to return. “If God wants and allows it, that’s how it will be. I feel good enough to come back. We’ll see what happens. I enjoy this to the fullest and we’ll analyze it carefully,” he said. The former captain also reaffirmed his bond with Bolivia: “Nobody has to convince me, my heart is always with La Verde.”