Bolivia Secures Playoff Spot as Venezuela Misses Out

Bolivia claimed a historic 1-0 win over Brazil in El Alto to secure a place in the intercontinental playoff for the 2026 World Cup. The result lifted Óscar Villegas’ team to 17 points, surpassing Venezuela, which was eliminated after a 6-3 defeat to Colombia in Maturín.

The decisive moment came just before halftime when referee Cristian Garay awarded a penalty for a foul on Roberto Fernández. Miguel Terceros converted from the spot with a left-footed strike that narrowly beat goalkeeper Alisson. In the second half, Bolivia absorbed heavy pressure but held firm to celebrate a victory that keeps its World Cup hopes alive.

Venezuela, meanwhile, lost control of its fate despite an early lead. Goals from Telasco Segovia, Josef Martínez, and Salomón Rondón were not enough as Colombia dominated behind Luis Suárez’s remarkable four-goal performance, sealing a 6-3 win and ending the Vinotinto’s qualifying run.

With these results, Bolivia advances to the intercontinental playoff scheduled for March 2026. FIFA’s format includes six teams: one from South America, two from Concacaf, and one each from Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The four lowest-ranked teams will play semifinals, with the winners facing the two top-ranked sides. The two winners of those finals will claim the last World Cup spots for the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

La Verde will now attempt to repeat its 1994 feat, when it reached its only World Cup, also held on American soil.