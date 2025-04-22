Boženík in Utah to Finalize Real Salt Lake DP Move Before Deadline

Real Salt Lake are on the verge of signing Slovakia international Róbert Boženík as a designated player, sources tell GiveMeSport. The 25-year-old striker has already arrived in Utah and is scheduled to undergo a medical on Tuesday. If all goes well, the deal will be completed before the MLS primary transfer window closes on Wednesday.

All parties have agreed to a transfer fee of around $2 million. However, one source noted a hiccup in negotiations over whether the amount was agreed in US dollars or euros, with €2 million translating to approximately $2.3 million. Despite this, RSL remains confident of signing the final paperwork on Tuesday.

Boženík has 48 caps for Slovakia and has scored 19 goals and provided four assists over the past three seasons for Boavista in Portugal’s top division. This season, he has contributed four goals and one assist in 2,441 minutes of play.

One complication in the deal stems from FC Dallas, who have yet to receive full payment from Boavista for the 2020 transfer of Reggie Cannon. Dallas reportedly asked RSL to pay them directly, but the request was declined.

RSL currently sits with nine points and eight goals from nine matches. The club is eager to reinforce their attack and hopes Boženík will be a key contributor. Additional signings may still be on the cards before the window shuts.