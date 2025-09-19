Boca’s Top Scorers Come From Defense as Paredes Leads in Assists

Boca Juniors has produced a surprising stat line in the current semester. The team has scored 11 goals, but its top scorers are not forwards. Instead, Rodrigo Battaglia and young defender Lautaro Di Lollo lead with two goals each, per TyC Sports.

Battaglia, a midfield partner of Leandro Paredes, scored against Rosario Central and Aldosivi. Di Lollo opened his account with a header against Unión and added another versus Aldosivi. Behind them, Cavani, Merentiel, Giménez, Zeballos and Velasco have one goal each, along with an own goal from Independiente Rivadavia.

Set pieces have been Boca’s most reliable weapon, with four of the 11 goals coming from dead-ball situations. Paredes has been central to this, directly or indirectly involved in more than 60% of the goals. His corners led to goals from Di Lollo, Battaglia and Cavani, while a free kick sparked Giménez’s strike against Racing. He also took the shot that resulted in an own goal, provided the pass before Merentiel’s goal against Banfield, and set up Brian Aguirre last weekend.

Overall, Paredes has had a hand in seven of Boca’s 11 goals, cementing his role as the team’s primary playmaker. With Battaglia and Di Lollo stepping up unexpectedly and Paredes delivering from set pieces, Boca has managed to turn its form around and is unbeaten in its last four matches.