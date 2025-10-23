Big money! Borussia Dortmund sets price tag for Serhou Guirassy, but there's a catch for Saudi clubs

A rather puzzling move.

Borussia doesn't want to undersell its star striker.

Details: According to SportBild, Borussia Dortmund has set a price tag of €50 million for their 29-year-old forward Serhou Guirassy for European clubs, and €80 million for clubs from Saudi Arabia.

It's reported that only a few European giants are in a position to pay the €50 million fee:

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Manchester United

Manchester City

Arsenal

Chelsea

Liverpool

Borussia isn't keen on letting Guirassy go to Saudi Arabia, but if a Saudi club comes forward with an offer exceeding €80 million, the transfer will be considered.

Guirassy joined Borussia from Stuttgart in 2024 for €18 million. Since then, the striker has featured in 60 matches for the "Black and Yellows," scoring 44 goals and providing 13 assists, establishing himself as one of the team's leaders.

His current contract with Borussia runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €45 million.

Reminder: Barcelona targets Borussia striker Serhou Guirassy