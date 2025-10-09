Barcelona targets Borussia striker Serhou Guirassy

Guinean forward could become Lewandowski’s replacement

Borussia Dortmund and Guinea national team striker Serhou Guirassy has caught the eye of Barcelona.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club is seeking to strengthen its attacking options and is considering the 29-year-old forward as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026. The Blaugrana management wants to plan ahead for the future of their front line, and Guirassy stands out as a highly attractive candidate.

The main stumbling block could be the transfer fee: Borussia values their star at around €100 million. However, the player’s agents have an agreement with the German club, allowing Guirassy to leave for a more accessible sum of €65 million if an offer comes from a European giant.

This season, the striker has played 9 matches for Dortmund, scoring 7 goals and providing three assists.

