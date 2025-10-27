Big deal! John Textor aims to buy Wolverhampton with a $550 million offer
The former Crystal Palace owner is looking to acquire a new club.
Details: According to The Athletic, 60-year-old American investor John Textor has made an offer of $200 million in cash and $350 million in shares to the Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group to purchase Wolverhampton Football Club.
At the moment, the current owners have not made a final decision regarding the sale of the team, but experts remain skeptical about the likelihood of the deal's success.
This summer, Textor stepped down from all positions at French club Lyon due to serious financial issues, handing over management to Michele Kang.
Currently, Textor is one of the owners of Brazilian side Botafogo, but he is eager to expand his influence and relaunch his multi-club group.
