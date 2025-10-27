ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Big deal! John Textor aims to buy Wolverhampton with a $550 million offer

Big deal! John Textor aims to buy Wolverhampton with a $550 million offer

Insane money.
Football news Today, 10:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
President of Botafogo John Textor looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and Corinthians Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The former Crystal Palace owner is looking to acquire a new club.

Details: According to The Athletic, 60-year-old American investor John Textor has made an offer of $200 million in cash and $350 million in shares to the Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group to purchase Wolverhampton Football Club.

At the moment, the current owners have not made a final decision regarding the sale of the team, but experts remain skeptical about the likelihood of the deal's success.

This summer, Textor stepped down from all positions at French club Lyon due to serious financial issues, handing over management to Michele Kang.

Currently, Textor is one of the owners of Brazilian side Botafogo, but he is eager to expand his influence and relaunch his multi-club group.

Reminder: One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement

Related teams and leagues
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Crystal Palace Academy Crystal Palace Academy Schedule Crystal Palace Academy News Crystal Palace Academy Transfers
Botafogo RJ Botafogo RJ Schedule Botafogo RJ News Botafogo RJ Transfers
Lyon Lyon Schedule Lyon News Lyon Transfers
Related Team News
Lyon risk a technical defeat in the Europa League — what’s happening? Football news 23 oct 2025, 07:56 Lyon risk a technical defeat in the Europa League — what’s happening?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores