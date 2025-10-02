One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement

The vibrant and eventful career of the 38-year-old striker has come to an end.

Fletcher played for a number of Premier League clubs during his career.

Details: Today, the official page of 38-year-old Scottish striker Steven Fletcher announced that the player has decided to bring his professional football career to a close.

Over the course of his professional career, Fletcher featured for clubs such as Hibernian, Burnley, Wolverhampton, Sunderland, Marseille, Stoke City, Sheffield United, Dundee United, and Wrexham.

Fletcher lifted the Scottish League Cup in 2006, reached the finals of the English League Cup and the Coupe de France, and finished runner-up twice with Wrexham in both League One and League Two in England.

In total, Fletcher made 756 appearances in his career, netting 190 goals and providing 48 assists.

The former striker also earned 33 caps for the Scotland national team, scoring 10 goals.

