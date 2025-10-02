RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement

One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement

The vibrant and eventful career of the 38-year-old striker has come to an end.
Football news Today, 11:19
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
One of English football's longest-serving veterans, Steven Fletcher, announces retirement Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fletcher played for a number of Premier League clubs during his career.

Details: Today, the official page of 38-year-old Scottish striker Steven Fletcher announced that the player has decided to bring his professional football career to a close.

Over the course of his professional career, Fletcher featured for clubs such as Hibernian, Burnley, Wolverhampton, Sunderland, Marseille, Stoke City, Sheffield United, Dundee United, and Wrexham.

Fletcher lifted the Scottish League Cup in 2006, reached the finals of the English League Cup and the Coupe de France, and finished runner-up twice with Wrexham in both League One and League Two in England.

In total, Fletcher made 756 appearances in his career, netting 190 goals and providing 48 assists.

The former striker also earned 33 caps for the Scotland national team, scoring 10 goals.

Reminder: Sheffield Wednesday could face points deduction over unpaid player wages

Related teams and leagues
Hibernian Hibernian Schedule Hibernian News Hibernian Transfers
Burnley Burnley Schedule Burnley News Burnley Transfers
Sheffield United Sheffield United Schedule Sheffield United News Sheffield United Transfers
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Stoke Stoke Schedule Stoke News Stoke Transfers
Wrexham Reserves Wrexham Reserves Schedule Wrexham Reserves News
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Scotland Scotland Schedule Scotland News
Related Team News
Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history Football news 28 sep 2025, 02:57 Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City Football news 27 sep 2025, 12:06 Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City
Fofana to miss Chelsea's next three matches. The reason revealed Football news 27 sep 2025, 06:32 Once again, the Middle East! The French Super Cup clash between PSG and Marseille to be held in Kuwait
Roberto De Zerbi manager of Olympique Marseille Football news 25 sep 2025, 14:46 Luck or mercy? Roberto De Zerbi escapes serious punishment
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores