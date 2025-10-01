Sheffield Wednesday could face points deduction over unpaid player wages

Trouble may be looming.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a disastrous start to the new Championship season and currently sit at the bottom of the table. But their on-field struggles are not the only concern — off-field issues could lead to serious consequences.

Details: As previously reported, players have not been receiving their wages on time. While the exact length of the arrears was not initially disclosed, back in early August it was already between four and five months.

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield Wednesday may now be docked points due to the outstanding debt, which remains unsettled. This marks the fifth month in the last seven that salaries have not been paid on schedule.

The wage backlog of 4–5 months gave players the legal right to unilaterally terminate their contracts — a right already exercised by 16 squad members.

Reminder: Sheffield Wednesday, one of the oldest clubs in English football, founded in 1867, now faces the grim prospect of vanishing from the football map.