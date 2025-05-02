Bidding War Brewing: Manchester United Battling Top Clubs for Bisseck's Signature

Manchester United, the dominant team in the Premier League, is reportedly leading the fight to recruit German center-back Yann Bisseck, while Inter Milan is evaluating offers for him.

Bisseck's Growing Reputation

At just 24 years old, Bisseck has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young defenders in Europe, earning praise for his solid performances in Serie A. Despite his rise in stature, the German international has struggled for regular minutes at Inter this season, which could drive him to seek more playing time elsewhere.

Manchester United's Interest

Given that important defenders like Jonny Evans & Victor Lindelof are anticipated to depart the team shortly, Man united urgently needs to strengthen their defense.

Under manager Robin Amorim, the red devils defensive shortcomings this season have brought attention to the team's instability and inconsistency at the back.

🚨 Manchester United face competition from Tottenham and West Ham for Inter defender Yann Bisseck, who is expected to be available for €55m.



(Source: @CaughtOffside) pic.twitter.com/ATyxyJbyhs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 2, 2025

Price Tag and Competition

Inter Milan is reportedly demanding no less than €55 million for Bisseck’s services. Given his potential and the growing interest in the player, United will face stiff competition in securing the German’s signature during the upcoming summer transfer window.